W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 3,889 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,685. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.