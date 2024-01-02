W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. 513,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,887. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

