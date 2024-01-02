Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

WD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of WD traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.31. 62,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,950,100 over the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

