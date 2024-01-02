Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $51.39 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00091800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00029493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005479 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,507,617 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

