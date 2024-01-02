Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Cut by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises about 2.9% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $69,643,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after acquiring an additional 240,122 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $50,014,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 166.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,843,000 after acquiring an additional 124,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $9.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,219. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.86 and its 200-day moving average is $374.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.49 and a 52 week high of $433.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

