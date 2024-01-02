WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $250.48 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 1% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $250.48 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 390.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,107,124,242 coins and its circulating supply is 3,392,980,530 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,106,940,827.9168005 with 3,392,797,116.8457565 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0730869 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $11,497,368.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

