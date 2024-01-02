WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.03. The stock had a trading volume of 859,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

