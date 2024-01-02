WD Rutherford LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Caterpillar by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $294.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.72 and a 200 day moving average of $263.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

