WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.5% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $13.67 on Tuesday, reaching $544.46. 1,018,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,137. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.21. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

