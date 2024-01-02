WD Rutherford LLC Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up about 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. 2,133,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

