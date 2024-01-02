WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.93. 578,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

