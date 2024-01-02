WD Rutherford LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $163.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

