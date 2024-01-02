WD Rutherford LLC Sells 148 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $470.23. 357,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,702. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.