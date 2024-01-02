WD Rutherford LLC Sells 95 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,841 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,357 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.4 %

Lam Research stock traded down $26.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $756.95. The company had a trading volume of 387,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,341. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $702.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.79. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $407.27 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

