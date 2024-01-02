Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $118,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 134.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 436,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.