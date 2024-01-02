Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Overweight

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

VYGR traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,818,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,916. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 86,327 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

