Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

