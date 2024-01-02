Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The most active penny stocks at Marketbeat.com
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 fast-casual restaurants to grab before they get taken out
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- PepsiCo’s dividend won’t last long in today’s market
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.