Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Westlake has a 1-year low of $98.05 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

