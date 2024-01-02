Weybosset Research & Management LLC Acquires 2,014 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. FMC comprises approximately 2.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.41. 545,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,945. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

