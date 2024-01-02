Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 176 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,342,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after buying an additional 75,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.38. 264,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

