Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $18.64 Million Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up about 7.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.08. 20,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,477. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $198.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

