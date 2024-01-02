Weybosset Research & Management LLC Raises Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Wolfspeed accounts for about 0.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.