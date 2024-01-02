WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0608 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $46.49 million and approximately $54,626.41 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00162828 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00016202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

