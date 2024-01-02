Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wilmar International stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Wilmar International has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

