WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 446,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 266,549 shares.The stock last traded at $33.65 and had previously closed at $34.95.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $731.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

