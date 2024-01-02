WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 192,893 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 52,382 shares.The stock last traded at $63.37 and had previously closed at $63.85.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 68.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.