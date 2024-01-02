Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $10.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.36. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

