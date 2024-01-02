Wrapped TRON (WTRX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.70 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.63 billion and approximately $1.70 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,313,120,626 coins and its circulating supply is 88,313,071,775 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

