Xponance Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $76,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $976.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $548.01 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

