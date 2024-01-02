Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 214,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 173,706 shares.The stock last traded at $43.17 and had previously closed at $43.54.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after buying an additional 129,301 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth $642,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.