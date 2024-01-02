Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $41.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $116,517.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,383.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,178 shares of company stock worth $3,790,248 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 172.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YELP opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Yelp has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

