Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 1,214,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

