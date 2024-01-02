Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $27.33

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $26.34. Zai Lab shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 28,566 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $10,708,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 966,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after buying an additional 250,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $97,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.