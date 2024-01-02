Zcash Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $27.56 or 0.00060837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $450.06 million and $72.22 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00048299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00020457 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.