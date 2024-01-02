Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.11.

ZTS stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.85. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.52 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

