American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.82.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

