American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Price Performance
NYSE AEL opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.82.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Equity Investment Life
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.