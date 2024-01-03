Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.16. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

