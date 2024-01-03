ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ABIO opened at $1.66 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.