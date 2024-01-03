ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
ABIO opened at $1.66 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.