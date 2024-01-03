Arlington Partners LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after buying an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,046,000 after buying an additional 1,830,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. 9,577,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The company has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

