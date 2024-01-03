Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

BCLI opened at $0.29 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

