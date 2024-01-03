Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BLIN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

