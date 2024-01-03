Comparing Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cousins Properties and EastGroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 2 1 6 0 2.44 EastGroup Properties 0 5 4 0 2.44

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 0.77%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $186.08, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given EastGroup Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 11.03% 1.91% 1.17% EastGroup Properties 31.87% 8.19% 4.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cousins Properties and EastGroup Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $762.29 million 4.92 $166.79 million $0.59 41.88 EastGroup Properties $487.02 million 17.53 $186.18 million $3.95 46.66

EastGroup Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cousins Properties. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cousins Properties pays out 216.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Cousins Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

