ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Price Performance
ContraFect stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.