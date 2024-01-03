ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

ContraFect stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

About ContraFect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 752.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 419,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.