Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

NYSE CPS opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $322.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.85. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.04 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $313,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 510,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

