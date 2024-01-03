Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
NYSE CPS opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $322.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.85. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $22.74.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.04 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
