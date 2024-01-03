CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVV opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 million, a P/E ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 85,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $472,961.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 918,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

