Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 196 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $247.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,100,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,704,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.30. The firm has a market cap of $787.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

