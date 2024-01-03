Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42. Insiders have sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$16.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.19 and a 12 month high of C$18.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.7824156 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

