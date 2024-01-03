ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of ENG opened at $1.81 on Friday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

