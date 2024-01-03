ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of ENG opened at $1.81 on Friday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.