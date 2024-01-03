Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $295.97 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.46 and a 200-day moving average of $280.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

